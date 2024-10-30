PBF Energy (PBF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBF opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,179,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,193,688.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,239,400 shares of company stock valued at $138,211,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

