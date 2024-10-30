Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 303 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $24,543.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

