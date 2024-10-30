PFG Investments LLC Acquires 910 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 100.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after buying an additional 437,967 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,934,000 after buying an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $98.89. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $121.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

