PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $3,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 292.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,021 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,041,833 shares of company stock worth $18,714,869. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

