Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.49 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.