Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Still a Buy?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.37 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.10). 376,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,025,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Up 13.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market cap of £42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.56.

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

