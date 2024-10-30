Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited’s (NASDAQ:PC) Quiet Period Will End on November 4th

Premium Catering’s (NASDAQ:PC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 4th. Premium Catering had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $9,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.75. During Premium Catering’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Premium Catering Stock Performance

Shares of PC opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Premium Catering has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

Premium Catering Company Profile

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited, through its subsidiary, engages in the business of food catering for function, events, and workers in Singapore. The company provides Halal food in Indian, Bangladesh, and Chinese cuisine to foreign workers, students, and other individuals residing in dormitories, as well foreign workers in the marine, logistics, and poultry industries.

