Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$120.01 million for the quarter.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMZ shares. TD Securities raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

