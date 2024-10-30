Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$120.01 million for the quarter.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.