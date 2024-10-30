ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $69.59.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

