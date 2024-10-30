ProShares UltraShort Energy Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:DUG)

ProShares UltraShort Energy (NYSEARCA:DUG – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.
ProShares UltraShort Energy Stock Performance
ProShares UltraShort Energy stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Energy has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.
ProShares UltraShort Energy Company Profile
