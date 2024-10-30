PTC (PTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTC Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a 12-month low of $135.16 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

