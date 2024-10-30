Q3 Earnings Estimate for Dutch Bros Issued By William Blair

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $35.09 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $41,988,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $4,430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 96.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at $4,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,732.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,249,928 shares of company stock worth $40,485,189. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

