Q3 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Decreased by Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of AEM opened at $88.90 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 16,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 55,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,903.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

