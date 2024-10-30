Q3 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Decreased by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.54.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.73. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.