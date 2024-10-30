Q3 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Reduced by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after purchasing an additional 272,635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 46.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 58,585 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 124,376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 132,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,241 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

