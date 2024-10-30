Q3 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums Lifted by BWS Financial

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.5 %

IPAR opened at $125.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.