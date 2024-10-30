Q3 EPS Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill Raised by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

