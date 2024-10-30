Raymond James Has Strong Forecast for TSE:AP FY2024 Earnings

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APFree Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $49.00 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$146.75 million for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

