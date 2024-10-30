Raymond James Issues Negative Estimate for TSE:NXR Earnings

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$43.91 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXR. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXR

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.