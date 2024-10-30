Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $927.33 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $772.84 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,077.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,041.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,101.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

