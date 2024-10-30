Reviewing Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.46% 6.00% 3.06% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aris Mining and Franklin Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.84 $11.42 million $0.08 60.31 Franklin Mining N/A N/A -$430,000.00 ($0.03) -0.04

Analyst Recommendations

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining. Franklin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aris Mining and Franklin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aris Mining beats Franklin Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franklin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.