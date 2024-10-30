Robert(Bob) Fulker Buys 700,000 Shares of Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO) Stock

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO – Get Free Report) insider Robert(Bob) Fulker purchased 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$46,200.00 ($30,394.74).
Hillgrove Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.49.
About Hillgrove Resources
