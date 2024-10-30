Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Acquires $121,562.07 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 42,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $121,562.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,880,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,329.93. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 330,743 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $893,006.10.

On Monday, September 16th, Global Value Investment Corp. sold 820 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,435.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,409 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $17,188.88.

On Friday, October 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 23,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,718.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

