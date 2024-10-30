Roth Capital Comments on LKQ’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research report issued on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

LKQ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. LKQ has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in LKQ by 26.5% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $403,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 388,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

