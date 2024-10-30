Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ORLY Earnings

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $40.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $40.92. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $40.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $45.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $12.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $13.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $52.93 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,175.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,083.41. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,221.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $95,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,078,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,370 shares of company stock worth $18,333,966. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.