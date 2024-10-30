Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.50 and last traded at $206.50, with a volume of 25036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,349,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

