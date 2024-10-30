Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $27.15 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,027,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,964,000 after acquiring an additional 213,900 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,943,000 after buying an additional 887,522 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,892,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,856,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

