Rupert Howell Acquires 1,000 Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Stock

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Howell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 603 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,030 ($7,820.00).

Shares of LON SYS1 opened at GBX 590 ($7.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £74.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3,686.25 and a beta of 1.46. System1 Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 168.16 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 809 ($10.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 703.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 617.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of System1 Group from GBX 615 ($7.98) to GBX 630 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

