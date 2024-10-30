Samuel Wade Sheek Sells 5,000 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $210.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $214.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 226.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Herc by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 15,137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

