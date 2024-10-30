Sarah Whitney Purchases 3,882 Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Whitney acquired 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 576 ($7.47) per share, for a total transaction of £22,360.32 ($28,997.95).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JGGI opened at GBX 572 ($7.42) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 458 ($5.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 585 ($7.59). The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 558.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 559.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.