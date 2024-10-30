Sarah Whitney Purchases 3,882 Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Whitney acquired 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 576 ($7.47) per share, for a total transaction of £22,360.32 ($28,997.95).
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of JGGI opened at GBX 572 ($7.42) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 458 ($5.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 585 ($7.59). The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 558.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 559.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.47 and a beta of 0.61.
