Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Outlook for LPX FY2024 Earnings

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $98.02 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $146,026,000 after buying an additional 177,132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $103,363,000 after buying an additional 602,803 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,053,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 925,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after buying an additional 57,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 188.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 292,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

