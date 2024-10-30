SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director Carl Guarino Sells 7,564 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Director Carl Guarino sold 7,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $573,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,702.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,631 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,172,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $7,787,000. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 116,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 145,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,808 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

View Our Latest Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.