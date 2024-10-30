SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Philip Mccabe Sells 10,500 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) EVP Philip Mccabe sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $797,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,425.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 925.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

