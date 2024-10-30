Select Medical (SEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.960-2.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.96-2.20 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Select Medical stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

