Select Medical (SEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.960-2.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.96-2.20 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Select Medical Stock Performance
Select Medical stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Select Medical
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Select Medical
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.