Shawn Tabak Sells 15,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Porch Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Porch Group stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRCH has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Further Reading

