Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Grows By 6.3%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACGLO stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $24.50.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

