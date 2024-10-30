Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Expands By 9.7%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of CBGPF stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.