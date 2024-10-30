Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Expands By 9.7%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Shares of CBGPF stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.
About Close Brothers Group
