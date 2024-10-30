SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several research firms have commented on SM. TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

SM stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 4.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. CWM LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

