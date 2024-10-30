Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $73.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Soleno Therapeutics traded as high as $57.28 and last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 233130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $2,664,409.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,351,942.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $2,664,409.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,351,942.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $24,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,816,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,185,149.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 771,441 shares of company stock worth $37,178,033. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

