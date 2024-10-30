SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,194,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 296,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

