SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,478 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,185,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,825,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 748,248 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,414.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after buying an additional 654,225 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

