State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,225 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,103 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,527,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,606,782,000 after buying an additional 100,244 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Performance Food Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,398,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $158,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $175,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,093,000 after purchasing an additional 372,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

NYSE PFGC opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,774.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

