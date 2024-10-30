State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $263.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $287.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

