State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Biogen by 924.4% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Biogen by 235.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $183.47 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.24 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.39.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

