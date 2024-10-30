State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 321,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 485,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,379.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,666,650. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 485,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,827,379.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DBX opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

