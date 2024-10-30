State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,304 shares of company stock worth $16,889,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.47.

Get Our Latest Report on EFX

Equifax Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $268.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.94 and a 200-day moving average of $263.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.