State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,502,000 after buying an additional 818,838 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,564,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,973,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 612,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 324.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 590,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $12,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 475.22 and a beta of 1.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

