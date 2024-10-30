State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Glaukos worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Glaukos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,250 shares of company stock worth $4,825,873. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Price Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.48. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $137.81.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.