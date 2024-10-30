State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edison International from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 125.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

