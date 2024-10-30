State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.97 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average is $122.28. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

